Rising Ganga, Yamuna water levels raise flood concerns in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 05:56 AM IST

The Ganga’s water level was recorded at 77.14 meters in Phaphamau and 74.86 metres in Chhatnag. Meanwhile, the Yamuna’s level in Naini stood at 75.32 metres.

A continuous rise in the water levels of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers over the past 10 days has heightened the risk of flooding in the district. Taking cognizance of the situation, District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar has directed officials to remain fully prepared to respond to any potential flood-like emergency.

Both rivers are currently flowing below the official danger mark of 84.734 metres. (HT Photo)
According to the Flood Control Room, the water level of the Ganga at Phaphamau rose by 27 cm in the past 24 hours, while the Yamuna in Naini recorded a decrease of 6 cm during the same period. At Chhatnag, the Ganga’s water level declined by 3 cm over 24 hours.

In response to the situation, the district magistrate conducted a detailed review of the flood preparedness plan on Thursday. A total of 88 flood outposts have been established, and 47 villages have been identified as sensitive.

To ensure readiness, the administration has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in vulnerable areas.

Reports also indicated that 29,555 cusecs of water were released from the Kanpur Barrage on Thursday morning, followed by 83,594 cusecs on Friday morning.

Additionally, six educational institutions have been designated as shelter homes to accommodate residents in case of an emergency evacuation.

