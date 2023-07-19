U.P. recording steady rise in HIV +ve cases; officials say spike due to increased testing

LUCKNOW Over the last two years, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a steady rise in the number of people testing positive for HIV infection. In the wake of this rise in cases, officials have claimed that the cumulative count of cases has increased as testing for the disease has been ramped up in the state. For representation only (HT File)

According to the latest (May 2023) data, 1,08,155 people infected with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) are getting medicines from Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres in the state. In 2022, this count was 96,205 and in 2021, there were 90,857 infected people getting medicines from ATR centres.

“Testing has gone up in recent years,” said Dr Arun Kumar Singhal joint director of the U.P. State AIDS Control Society (UPSACS), that monitors testing, finding of new cases, and putting the patients on medication. “There has been a steady rise in testing. Hence, we are finding new cases every year,” he added. Annually, U.P. records 3,600-4,200 deaths among HIV positive people.

According to National AIDS Control Society, the estimated number of people with HIV infection in the state is 1.93 lakh. “Finding new cases is our prime focus and our targeted intervention (TI) programme is designed for this,” said Dr Singhal. However, according to officials, the data compiled by National AIDS Control Society may not be accurate as many people from other states may taking medication from ART centre in U.P. and vice-versa.

Vimlesh Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Welfare for People Living with HIV/AIDS (UPNP PLUS), an advocacy group working in state, said, “The major cause for new cases is migration of people who have high level of vulnerability to HIV infection, including female sex workers, and men having sexual intercourse with other men and those using injectable drugs.”

Targeted Intervention programmes and increased testing are bringing out more positive cases and putting them on medication, he added.

How is the infection transmitted?

HIV can get transmitted through unprotected sex with an infected person, transfusion of infected blood, sharing of infected needles or syringes and from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy, during birth or after delivery through breast milk. HIV is found in high concentration in blood, semen, vaginal secretions and breast milk. However, HIV does not spread through social contacts such as shaking hands, sharing equipment, eating from the same utensils.

Category-----------2020-21-----------2021-22---------2022-23

Tested--------------58.8 lakh----------67.9 lakh--------85.8 lakh

Positive------------8545---------------11106------------16574

On ART------------8237----------------10914------------15180

Total on ART----90857---------------96205------------108155

(Data as of May 2023)