RJD leader shot dead in Katihar

Six armed bike-borne criminals shot dead 55-year-old RJD leader Nirmal Bubna outside his residence near Kali Mandi at Bathora in Salmari town areas under Azamnagar police station late on Saturday evening.

Police said that armed criminals opened fire at the leader when he was walking outside his house. He was rushed to a local PHC where he was declared brought dead.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar and sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Prem Nath Ram rushed to the house of the leader along with police forces and started investigation. “All the roads to West Bengal were sealed after the incident and raids are being carried out to nab the killers” SP said.

The leader is said to be very close to Tejaswi Yadav and was all set to contest from Kadwa in last assembly polls. However, the seat went to the Congress.

Congress leader Sunil Yadav while attacking government for deteriorating law and order situation demanded immediate arrests of the killers. On the other hand, JD-U MLA from Barari Vijay Singh has also demanded immediate arrests of killers.

Senior RJD leader Arun Kumar Yadav from Purnia said, “The government has lost its moral ground to run the state.”

Bubna’s involvement in liquor trade before 2016

Before prohibition was enforced in Bihar, RJD leader Nirmal Bubna was allegedly involved in liquor trade in the area. Soon after the ban was imposed on sale and purchase of liquor across the state in 2016, he shifted to textile trade. “He had earned huge wealth in a short time and had a political ambition,” a senior police officer, wishing not to be quoted said. “His role in illegal liquor trade can’t be ruled out as the reason behind his killing,” a police officer said.

The RJD leader’s name also cropped up in the killing of son of district board member in Salmari two years ago. He served six years in jail.

Till filing of the report, no FIR was lodged in the case.