Roads riddled with potholes; Thane municipal corpn gets busy filling them

The number of potholes on Thane roads has increased from 1,500 to 2,104 within a fortnight, as per a survey conducted on Tuesday. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials claim only 210 of these potholes are left to be filled. With a budget of over Rs2.25 crore for road repairs by TMC this year; the civic body has managed to fill up 1,804 potholes till now, they said.

TMC city engineer Ravindra Khadtale said, “Not all of these potholes are on roads managed by TMC, some are managed by other agencies as well. We had asked them to complete the repair work on their roads and then hand it over to us so we will maintain it. A letter for the same has been given to the agencies concerned.”

From among the 2,014 potholes across the city, more than 400 each were found in Vartak Nagar and Diva areas respectively. TMC is filling these potholes using three different technologies. “For the bigger potholes, we are using the ready concrete mix; for those along the drainage we are using water bound macadam (mixture of crushed stones, brick aggregate, filling material and water) method and near the Metro work, paver blocks are being used to fill the potholes. The current dry spell in the city has made it easier to fill the potholes,” added Khadtale.