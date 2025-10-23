Roadways bus driver dies after brick-pelting; 7 booked

The driver of a roadways bus was killed after a group of men pelted him with bricks and stones following an argument, police said. The incident took place at a petrol pump in the Mundera locality of Dhoomanganj here on Tuesday.

Later, seven named and four unidentified attackers were booked in connection with the incident after locals staged a protest on the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway and blocked the road for nearly three hours. The protestors also vandalised a roadways bus and a car parked near the petrol pump. PAC and other police personnel were called in to control the situation, DCP (city) Manish Shandilya said, adding Transport Nagar police outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar Chaubey had been suspended for negligence.

As per reports, Ravindra Kumar (40) from Neemsarai had a verbal altercation with a few men at the petrol pump, after which he was attacked. Kumar had gone there to refill the fuel in the bus. Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Dhoomanganj police registered an FIR against Hasnain, Noorain, Ali, Hussain, Kamran, Irfan, Kaif, and four other unidentified individuals. Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya said that the motive behind the murder was still unclear. “A FIR has been filed against the attackers. Four police teams have been formed. Based on CCTV footage, the accused are being identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” he added.

Police commissioner Jogendra Kumar said, “Continuous raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Seven police teams have been formed. Gangster Act, NSA, and attachment proceedings will also be initiated against the accused. TP Nagar police outpost in-charge has been suspended for negligence, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the SHO of Dhoomanganj police station.”