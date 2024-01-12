Ropeway stations to showcase Lord Shiva’s Kashi

The design of the proposed stations of the country’s first public ropeway, to be built in Varanasi, draws inspiration from Lord Shiva and Varanasi. The first pictures of the proposed model of the ropeway stations have come to the fore, according to the information received from National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). The station proposed to be built at Cantt railway station, Varanasi (HT File Photo)

Lord Shiva’s Damaru, Trident, River Ganga, Nandi Baba, Moon, and conch shells with Ghats have been shown in the proposed model of the stations. Efforts are on to ensure that all five stations reflect the heritage of Varanasi.

The ropeway for urban public transport is under construction in Varanasi. From Varanasi Junction Railway Station to Gadaulia, it will have five stations, including one at Cantt Railway Station, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Rath Yatra, Church and Godaulia intersection. The distance of the ropeway will be 3.85 km, which will be covered in about 16 minutes.

About 150 trolley cars will run at a height of about 35 to 45 meters.

It is being built at an estimated cost of ₹644 crore. Slated to be the country’s first urban ropeway project, it will reduce travel time from the current 45-50 mins to only 15 mins.

On March 24, 2023, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the project. The ropeway system will facilitate ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims, and residents.

In all, 153 trolleys, each capable of carrying 10 passengers, will run back and forth. It will also provide a fast and secure mode of transportation to over 1 lakh people per day.