Row over water-sewer tariff: Cong-BJP leaders enter into scuffle in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed in Salem Tabri area (Ward number 95) after Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) entered into a scuffle when the latter went to stage a protest outside the house of Congress councillor Gurcharandeep over revocation of the exemption on water-sewer charges for houses up to 125 sq yards area on Monday.

BJP had announced that its workers would protest outside the houses of 62 Congress councillors on Monday. In that course, a protest was also staged outside the house of Gurcharandeep. While BJP workers were raising slogans against Congress, the councillor and his supporters started raising slogans against them and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both parties entered into a scuffle, following which BJP leaders led by district president Pushpinder Singal staged a protest at Salem Tabri police station seeking action against the Congress leaders. A few Congress councillors and interim district president Ashwani Sharma also reached the spot following which both the parties reached a compromise. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said that no formal complaint was received from any of the sides.

While the Congress councillors stated that the resolution to revoke the exemption was suspended by the mayor on Sunday, BJP accused Congress of befooling the public ahead of assembly elections.

BJP district president, Pushpinder Singal stated, “Mayor Balkar Sandhu is befooling the public ahead of assembly elections by announcing the exemption has been reinstated as the resolution can only be revoked by the MC general house. The BJP will continue the protest until the resolution is revoked. The mayor should call a meeting of MC general house over the issue.”

Meanwhile, mayor Sandhu stated the resolution was approved by the general house of MC which also includes BJP councillors and an announcement has already been made to revoke the resolution.

“BJP is trying to gain political mileage and is befooling the public. I have already announced the reinstatement of exemption and bills are not being issued against houses up to 125 sq yd area now. The resolution will also be tabled during the next meeting of MC general house,” he said.

Starting this financial year, the MC had revoked the water-sewer fee exemption for houses upto 125 yards area and increased the water-sewer tariff by upto 60% for different categories. Only the houses with area upto 50 sq yards with only ground floor were exempted from water-sewer charges.