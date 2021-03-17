RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station
PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) department under the Pune railway division has now decided to send a special squad of armed policemen in 20 trains running in the night from Pune railway station.
As the number of trains has increased from the Pune railway station, the passenger count has also increased in the last few weeks. Especially in the night trains there has been a heavy rush and to maintain social distancing and follow Covid-related safety measures, RPF police have taken the decision.
“There will be three to four jawans of RPF policemen in each of the trains running in the night from the Pune railway station. It is for the safety of passengers, amid the surge in Covid cases,” said Ashwini Kumar, RPF senior police inspector and in-charge of Pune railway station RPF police station.
“We do prior arrangements for providing safety in scheduled trains. And for some of the trains the security arrangements are done on an emergency basis,” said Kumar.
“The squad will be present in trains like Konark Express, Indrayani Express, Vidarbha Express, Latur Express, Hussain Sagar Express and others. The RPF policemen go on till Pune-Lonvala, Pune-Satara and Pune-Daund as per their jurisdiction on the train route,” added Kumar.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sees rising trend in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talk to Pak on opening blockade on Fazilka drain: NGT panel to Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-student of SHUATS made guv of Rawanda’s western province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Zoo gets two pairs of pheasants from Vadodara Zoo in lieu of 21 deer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulling to establish state transport corporation: Transport minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wetlands safe havens for bootleggers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur doc tests +ve after taking both doses of vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNNIT inks MoU with RGIPT-Amethi for academic, research collaboration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparations for planting 62 lakh saplings in Prayagraj begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushwaha among 12 picked for Legislative Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune airport witnesses rise in passenger traffic despite surge in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL employee locked inside metre room for cutting connection over unpaid bills; one held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contact tracing not done as per protocol, says central team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox