RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station

PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) department under the Pune railway division has now decided to send a special squad of armed policemen in 20 trains running in the night from Pune railway station.

As the number of trains has increased from the Pune railway station, the passenger count has also increased in the last few weeks. Especially in the night trains there has been a heavy rush and to maintain social distancing and follow Covid-related safety measures, RPF police have taken the decision.

“There will be three to four jawans of RPF policemen in each of the trains running in the night from the Pune railway station. It is for the safety of passengers, amid the surge in Covid cases,” said Ashwini Kumar, RPF senior police inspector and in-charge of Pune railway station RPF police station.

“We do prior arrangements for providing safety in scheduled trains. And for some of the trains the security arrangements are done on an emergency basis,” said Kumar.

“The squad will be present in trains like Konark Express, Indrayani Express, Vidarbha Express, Latur Express, Hussain Sagar Express and others. The RPF policemen go on till Pune-Lonvala, Pune-Satara and Pune-Daund as per their jurisdiction on the train route,” added Kumar.

