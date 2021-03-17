IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station
HT Image
HT Image
others

RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station

PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) department under the Pune railway division has now decided to send a special squad of armed policemen in 20 trains running in the night from Pune railway station
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:18 PM IST

PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) department under the Pune railway division has now decided to send a special squad of armed policemen in 20 trains running in the night from Pune railway station.

As the number of trains has increased from the Pune railway station, the passenger count has also increased in the last few weeks. Especially in the night trains there has been a heavy rush and to maintain social distancing and follow Covid-related safety measures, RPF police have taken the decision.

“There will be three to four jawans of RPF policemen in each of the trains running in the night from the Pune railway station. It is for the safety of passengers, amid the surge in Covid cases,” said Ashwini Kumar, RPF senior police inspector and in-charge of Pune railway station RPF police station.

“We do prior arrangements for providing safety in scheduled trains. And for some of the trains the security arrangements are done on an emergency basis,” said Kumar.

“The squad will be present in trains like Konark Express, Indrayani Express, Vidarbha Express, Latur Express, Hussain Sagar Express and others. The RPF policemen go on till Pune-Lonvala, Pune-Satara and Pune-Daund as per their jurisdiction on the train route,” added Kumar.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP sees rising trend in Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh logged a further rise in fresh Covid cases with 261 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
So far, 83,866 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus. (HT File Photo)
So far, 83,866 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus. (HT File Photo)
others

Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The district reported over 200 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with 233 residents contracting the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Untreated sewage water being released into the drain at Fazilka. (HT file)
Untreated sewage water being released into the drain at Fazilka. (HT file)
others

Talk to Pak on opening blockade on Fazilka drain: NGT panel to Punjab

By Harmandeep Singha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Pakistan has blocked the drain from entering its territory and this has led to large-scale accumulation of untreated water. The Sutlej flows down from the Himalayas through Punjab and into neighbouring Pakistan, before turning back into India again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ex-student of SHUATS made guv of Rawanda’s western province

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:27 PM IST
: A former foreign student of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj has been appointed the Governor of Rwanda, said SHUATS officials here on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tata Zoo gets two pairs of pheasants from Vadodara Zoo in lieu of 21 deer

By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Tata Steel Zoological Park, Jamshedpur, got two pairs of pheasants, a ring-necked and a silver, from Sri Siyajibaug Zoo in Vadodara (Gujarat) in exchange of 21 deer on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt mulling to establish state transport corporation: Transport minister

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:24 PM IST
HT Correspondent htjharkhand@hindustantimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Wetlands safe havens for bootleggers

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Wetlands are not just ecological treasure troves, but also seemingly the operational base of illicit liquor factories – it has come to light – in the Prayagraj region
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jamshedpur doc tests +ve after taking both doses of vaccine

By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:21 PM IST
A doctor from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur tested Covid-19 positive after taking both doses of Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MNNIT inks MoU with RGIPT-Amethi for academic, research collaboration

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:20 PM IST
: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Amethi penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to give pace to academic and research activities on MNNIT campus
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RPF policemen deployed on 20 trains running in night from Pune railway station

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:18 PM IST
PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) department under the Pune railway division has now decided to send a special squad of armed policemen in 20 trains running in the night from Pune railway station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Preparations for planting 62 lakh saplings in Prayagraj begins

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Even though monsoon is still months away all government departments in Sangam city have started preparations to meet their annual tree plantation target for 2021 as allocated by the state government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kushwaha among 12 picked for Legislative Council

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PATNA A day after the Bihar Cabinet authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar for shortlisting names for nomination to the state’s Legislative Council, the long pending decision was promptly taken on Wednesday with the announcement of 12 names
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune airport witnesses rise in passenger traffic despite surge in Covid cases

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
PUNE As the passenger traffic is on a rise at the Lohegaon airport in Pune the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has tightened the Covid-related safety norms amid a surge in virus cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MSEDCL employee locked inside metre room for cutting connection over unpaid bills; one held

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 PM IST
PUNE A man was arrested by Pune police for wrongful confinement of a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee after she cut the electricity connection due to non-payment of bill
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Contact tracing not done as per protocol, says central team

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
PUNE The central team during a visit to the district has found that although enough contact tracing is done the team on the field is not testing as per protocol
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP