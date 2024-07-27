‘RRTS Connect’ app adds new features for Delhi-Meerut passengers

MEERUT RRTS Connect app is available on Google Play and the Apple Store (HT )

The ‘RRTS Connect’ app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, now features a host of new services alongside ticket booking for passengers on the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut.

Officials of RRTS shared that passengers can book their journey tickets under the “Plan Your Journey” option on the ‘RRTS Connect’ app, with payments accepted via UPI, debit or credit card, and net banking. Users can also access their transaction history to review details about their previous journeys and download invoices.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has also introduced a “live train tracking” feature that shows passengers the real-time status and tracking of Namo Bharat trains available at their station in the next 30 minutes. Additionally, it provides information about the next station in the direction of Delhi or Meerut, the distance to it, and the estimated time of arrival. The app also offers a complete timetable of train services, including start and end times for all days of the week.

The app’s “Feeder Bus Services” feature provides comprehensive information about bus stops near the starting point of the journey and the nearest available RRTS station, including bus arrival and departure times for better travel planning. Additionally, RRTS passengers can book bikes, autos, and cabs at stations through a link to the Rapido app, allowing for easy ride booking.

The “Station Facilities” option is a true game-changer, providing extensive information to enhance the travel experience. It displays the name and location of the nearest RRTS station, along with key nearby landmarks. Details on drinking water and restroom availability, entry and exit gate status, and which gates are open for passengers are also included. The app provides platform information, train directions, and the operational status of lifts and escalators. Additionally, it offers parking information, showing the number of two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking spaces available. The app includes the complete station layout design of the platform and concourse levels, making navigation and planning easy.

Furthermore, the contact number for the station control room is provided in the app. Passengers can contact the control room for assistance or send WhatsApp messages for help or suggestions.

The “Lost & Found” feature on the app lists all recovered items, along with the date, time, and station where they were found, and includes the procedure for recovery. The “Report a Complaint” section allows passengers to register complaints and suggestions.

The rapid rail is presently operational between Sahibabad to Modinagar North stations in the Ghaziabad district and is expected to expand its operation to Meerut South station soon.