3.50 lakh looted in Prayagraj

Unidentified miscreants looted ₹3.50 lakh cash from a finance company manager near Sadhukuti crossing under Karchhana police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday morning. Police launched a manhunt for the looters but they could not be traced. An FIR was being lodged in this connection, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhunda village, Ajeet Pandey is posted as manager in a finance company in Karchhana area. On Tuesday morning, Ajeet was going to deposit ₹3.50 lakh in Bank of Baroda branch near Sadhukuti Crossing. He was near the bank when two masked persons on a bike came from behind and snatched his bag containing the cash. Ajeet raised an alarm but the miscreants fled before the locals reached the spot.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. However, Ajeet could not recognise the miscreants as they had covered their faces.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit, CO Karchhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan and other senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations.

CO Ajeet Singh Chauhan said CCTV footage in the vicinity were being scanned in a bid to identify the looters. Suspects were also being questioned to get clues about them, he added.