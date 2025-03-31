RSS celebrates Nav Samvatsar in Kashi

We have to take forward a casteless society, said RSS eastern Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Karyavah (regional top functionary) Virendra Jaiswal while addressing the Nav Samvatsar Abhinandan Samaroh (Hindu New Year welcome ceremony) as the chief guest at Shivala Ghat here on Sunday. He wished everyone the Indian New Year Samvat Samvatsara 2082. RSS members taking part in Path Sanchalan in Kashi on Sunday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

“Today there is a need to preserve and promote our culture while discharging our responsibilities to the best of our ability. Indian festivals, celebrations and important days connect us to our cultural roots,” said Jaiswal.

The programme started with Mangalacharan by the batuks along with Subramanyam Mani ji of Kanchi Math, and recitation of Vedic mantras.

Path Sanchalan was conducted in Varanasi in the afternoon. Thousands of RSS volunteers in uniform participated in it. It commenced from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground and concluded after passing through various areas of the city.

Campaign to make 1.25 lakh new volunteers

On the first day of Hindu New Year, RSS launched a campaign to make 1.25 lakh new volunteers in Kashi province.

The decision to launch the campaign to add new volunteers to the RSS was taken in the recently concluded meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Partinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS in Karnataka.

Virendra Jaiswal said that 138 RSS shakhas have increased in Kashi province in one year and now there are 2,851 shakhas. Many young men, including students and businessmen, are attending the shakhas.

Jaiswal said that Sangh volunteers will organise programmes at the block level in RSS uniform. A target has been set to make 1.25 lakh new RSS volunteers in Kashi province. This campaign will be started from this month itself.

A door-to-door contact campaign will be conducted for three weeks in November. In the Griha Sampark Abhiyan, the volunteers will carry books in their hands and will provide literature.