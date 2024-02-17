Rule of law key to good governance, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised that the rule of law is fundamental to good governance. He underscored the crucial role of the Bar and Bench in achieving this objective. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration ceremony of Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University (PTI)

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, held at the Allahabad Medical Association auditorium in Prayagraj.

Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of the state.

“The rule of law is essential for good governance. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we tried to establish good governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last six-seven years. Bar and Bench always supported in establishing the good governance model of U.P,” he said.

The chief minister said the common man continues to have strong faith in the judiciary and stressed on the importance of strengthening the pillars of democracy.

If public confidence in democracy is shaken, then no one can stop the common man from taking to the streets, he said.

He stressed the importance of dialogue in a democracy, highlighting that individuals with grievances have various avenues to directly communicate their concerns to the government. He assured that the government is committed to addressing the issues brought forth by the public.

He said the Constitution of India played a pivotal role in unifying the nation from all corners, fostering unity from North to South and from East to West. Moreover, he laid stress on its global impact, inspiring democratic progress worldwide.

“When the Constitution of the country was being prepared, there was a long discussion regarding the Preamble. At that time, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar emphasised that our challenge lay not in merely expanding or concluding the Constitution.”

He urged the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University to initiate a specialised training program for young advocates statewide, covering the new legislation and judicial processes.

“Our government has done a lot of work in the interest of the advocates of Uttar Pradesh and will do so in future too,” he said.