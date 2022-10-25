Rural economy is mainstay of national economy: Yogi

Neglected for decades, the Musahar and Vantangiya communities were in prime focus during Diwali celebrations at Jungle Tikoniya Number 3 on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM extended greetings to the people and said that the rural economy was the mainstay of the national economy. If the villages are strong and self-reliant, districts and the state will also develop, he said.

He claimed that the double engine government at the centre and in the state was providing benefits of government welfare schemes to the people without discrimination. He said that the construction of 10 crore toilets, 3 crore PM Awas houses, free electricity to around 4 crore people, LPG connection and distribution of free ration to 80 crore people along with health insurance coverage to 60 crore people through the Ayushmaan Bharat Scheme were examples of welfare schemes reaching the public with honesty. He termed it as Ram Rajya.

He also laid the foundation stone of a solid waste-management project in 95 villages worth ₹34.55 crore and a common service centre project worth ₹2.48 crore.

The CM also inaugurated development projects worth ₹21.10 crore. He said that these development work, street lights and marriage houses were for the common people as his government was trying to uplift their standard of living.

He claimed that the government was trying to establish a harmonious society and recalled that the right of independence for Musahr and Vantangiyas was denied by previous governments. He claimed that the BJP had taken several initiatives to ensure that these communities lived with dignity.

He visited the exhibition and the stalls of various departments set up to inform people about the various welfare schemes of the government.

Abdur Rahman