IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Russian couple robbed of $8,000 in Karol Bagh
HT Image
HT Image
others

Russian couple robbed of $8,000 in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A Russian couple visiting Delhi for medical treatment were allegedly robbed of $8,000 by three men posing as security officials in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday evening
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST

New Delhi: A Russian couple visiting Delhi for medical treatment were allegedly robbed of $8,000 by three men posing as security officials in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday evening.

According to a senior police officer, not authorised to speak to the media, the suspects arrived in a car and posed as security officials while the foreign couple was outside a hotel in Karol Bagh around 8.30pm on Monday.

“The suspects told the couple that they needed to search them as they have received information about suspicious activity. They found $8,000 during the search and tried to flee with it,” said the officer.

As the suspects fled, the woman tried to chase them but she was allegedly assaulted.

The suspects escaped in their car with the money even as the couple contacted their language interpreter in Delhi.

The police were subsequently alerted and a case of robbery was registered. The suspects remained unidentified until late Wednesday evening.

The couple arrived in Delhi from Russia in late March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP