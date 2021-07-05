SAD Moga chief, 160 others booked for protest against illegal mining

Moga Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president, Jathedar Tirath Singh Mahla, and 160-odd other party leaders and workers were booked for disobeying a public servant’s order after they protested against Congress’ Baghapurana MLA Darshan Brar, accusing him of being involved in illegal mining. The protest was held on Saturday (July 3).

The protesters alleged that Brar and his son were carrying out illegal mining in the vicinity of Baringali village in Mukerian. SAD president Sukhbir Badal had raided mining sites in Hoshiarpur on Saturday and had accused Brar.

Besides Mahla, those booked are Tarlochan Singh; Pawan Kumar; Inderjeet Singh; Baltej Singh and 18 others with 150 not indentified. They have been booked under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mahla said, “The FIR has been registered under the pressure of the state government and the MLA. Yes, we protested against MLA Brar, but we did not block any road. They are stealing sand and gravel through illegal mining, but instead of taking action against them, police have registered a case against us.”

Former Akali minister Jathedar Singh said, “It is the inclination of Congress. Those running illegal mining sites are in legitimate business. Those opposing such illegal mining are being charged with FIRs.”

The MLA has rubbished all allegations, adding, “We own that crusher and land; there is nothing illegal being done at the crusher.”

Baghapurana DSP Jasbinder Singh, said, “We are only doing duty. There is no political pressure.”