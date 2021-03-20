Sadar Bazar trial: MCG forced to change rules after protest by shopkeepers

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was forced to make changes in its plan to launch a week-long trial to make Sadar Bazar vehicle-free after shopkeepers protested against it on Saturday morning. According to the amendments, customers on two-wheelers will now be allowed to enter the market along with vehicles of a certain section of shopkeepers and those carrying goods during the rest of the trial period.

Around 10am on Saturday, an hour before the trial was scheduled to start, shopkeepers surrounded all the entry and exit points of the market and started protesting against the move. Almost 90-95% of the shops also remained closed in the market. Sadar Bazar has more than 1200 shops. The cultural programmes planned to mark the beginning of the trial could also not happen and vehicles were e seen plying in the area during the day.

The shopkeepers contended that the parking space provided by the MCG was nearly a kilometre away from the market which will make it difficult for the shoppers to reach the area. They also demanded that customers travelling on two-wheelers should be granted entry into the market.

“The MCG’s arrangements for the trial were shambolic. Shopkeepers had to walk nearly a kilometre from the parking area to reach their shops. Our businesses have already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. If customers cannot bring their vehicles to the market, they will simply stop coming and visit other sector markets or malls. Hence, we held protests against the trial,” said Pawan Sharma, a protester who sells utensils in the market.

Following a meeting with the MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Saturday evening, the civic body and shopkeepers came to an agreement on the matter. For the remaining six days, the MCG’s trial will continue, however, with major changes.

Two-wheelers of customers will now be allowed entry to the market, although the MCG will appeal to them for parking their vehicles at three designated points near Old Jail Complex, Grover ground and the ground near the session house. Further, shopkeepers with disabilities or above the age of 60 will also be allowed entry to the market on their two-wheelers. Officials also agreed to the shopkeepers’ demand to allow entry of vehicles that supply goods to all shops till 12 pm.

“The trial was scheduled to commence on Saturday, however, shopkeepers raised issues. We held a meeting with them on the matter and resolved the matter after a discussion. We will take feedback from shopkeepers and customers for the remaining six days of the trial and to incorporate any changes if needed,” said Singh.

Regarding the changes in the plan, Singh said that the shopkeepers, their employees will have to park their vehicles at the five specified parking spots designated by the MCG for the remainder of the trial. However, shopkeepers with disabilities and senior citizens will be allowed entry to their respective shops, provided one of their workers or acquaintance, park the vehicle at the designated spot eventually.

“Since it is a trial, we will request customers of the market to park their vehicles at the designated spots chosen by the MCG. We want the experience in Gurugram to be better than the project being implemented to make Delhi’s Chandni Chowk pedestrian-only zone,” said Singh.

The MCG selected a 650-metre stretch of the market, between Jama Masjid and Head Post office — the market’s main street — for the trial. Prior to Saturday evening’s decision, 18 entry and exit points to the market were barricaded while the entire lane was slotted to remain vehicle-free.

The MCG had scheduled to host a list of cultural events at the market, however, following the shopkeepers’ protest it was called off. The MCG, however, was able to set up dedicated street vending zones on lanes running parallel to the 650m stretch, installing benches, streetlights, and developing green belts as part of the trial.

In addition, the MCG’s micro-pedestrian-friendly trial at a government school near the market remained unaffected, and the civic body’s cultural events scheduled at this location also took place without any hindrance.

Following the meeting with the MCG commissioner, shopkeepers’ association leaders said that they were content with the changes made by the civic body to the trial, as per their requests.

“It was vital that the supply goods to the market were allowed till noon. Without goods, Sadar Bazar, will no longer remain a market. Further, we also appreciate that the MCG allowed entry of customers on two-wheelers to the market, as this would have affected business in a major way,” said Rajiv Sharma, a member of the Sadar Bazar wholesaler association, who attended the meeting with the MCG.