Prof Abhay Singh of Saifai medical university was arrested on Thursday and the STF had recovered more than 100 units of blood and a number of incriminating documents (Pic for representation only)
Saifai medical university’s blood bank incharge suspended

Prof Abhay Singh, the incharge of Saifai medical university’s blood bank, was arrested by STF for black marketing of blood units on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 10:04 PM IST

The Saifai University of Medical Sciences has suspended assistant professor and incharge of the blood bank prof Abhay Singh after the Special Task Force (STF) arrested him for black marketing of blood units.

Vice chancellor of university Dr Ramakant Yadav said the documents in the blood bank had been sealed. A committee had been formed to investigate the charges that had come to light, he said.

Dr Roopak Agarwal, associate professor of pathology, has been given the charge of the blood bank.

Prof Abhay Singh was arrested on Thursday evening and the STF had recovered more than 100 units of blood and a number of incriminating documents, according to an STF statement.

However, the university has maintained that the STF did not officially intimate it about the arrest. The decision to suspend prof Singh was taken in the morning after Dr Yadav convened a meeting of the disciplinary committee, which validated the decision.

The university has also issued a show cause notice to prof Singh over his absence from the university.

