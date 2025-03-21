Sambhal MP strikes a new controversy, calls Ghazi a Sufi saint

Amid ongoing controversy over Neja Mela, Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq stated that Syed Salar Masood Ghazi was a revered Sufi saint and linking him to the Somnath temple attack is entirely incorrect. MP claimed that historians also confirm that when the Somnath attack happened, he was only 11 years old and had no role in it. Despite this, administrative officials are repeatedly using inappropriate language without solid historical facts, which is spreading hatred. Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq (File)

Expressing concern over the statement of a Sambhal police officer, Barq questioned how individuals who have sworn to uphold the Constitution can make comments that undermine religious beliefs. He emphasised that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to worship freely.

Barq further highlighted that Salar Masood Ghazi was a revered Sufi saint of the 12th century, and his legacy continues to be honoured through Neja melas held at various locations. A grand event is also organised at his tomb in Bahraich, where people from all faiths gather to pay tribute.

The MP stated that Salar Masood Ghazi stood against the oppression of humanity and dedicated his life to serving people. He condemned any attempts to stop the traditional Neja Mela, calling it unethical and against constitutional principles.

He also alleged that officials in Sambhal are disregarding the Constitution and engaging in divisive politics by making disrespectful remarks about a Sufi saint. Barq warned that such actions only serve to fuel hatred and must be addressed immediately by the authorities.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal Iqbal Mahmood said that the Neja Mela was held in Sambhal even when Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh were the chief ministers of the state. “There was no obstruction of any kind. This event has been taking place for centuries, and no one had any objections to it”.