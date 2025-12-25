Sambhal murder: Probe reveals Ruby’s criminal past, her involvement in blackmailing, say cops

Fresh revelations in the brutal murder of Rahul in Sambhal district have brought the spotlight firmly on his wife Ruby, with police uncovering disturbing details about her criminal tendencies, alleged blackmail operations and a calculated plan to evade suspicion after the killing. (Pic for representation only)

Rahul had been missing since November 18, and it was Ruby herself who filed a missing complaint on November 20. After the body was recovered, police questioned families of over 20 missing persons before identifying the victim through a tattoo bearing Rahul’s name on his left arm. The missing case was then converted into a murder case, and Ruby and her lover Gaurav were arrested.

Police investigations have revealed that Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in Chandausi, has a history of criminal conduct even before the murder of her husband. According to officials, information has surfaced that Ruby was involved in blackmail and extortion, prompting the police to scrutinise her past records across multiple police stations.

A police official said that six complaints were earlier registered by Ruby at Chandausi and other police stations. In several cases, she allegedly extorted money from parties by threatening them and later collecting cash in the name of “settling” or withdrawing complaints.

Superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the criminal backgrounds of Ruby and her lover Gaurav are being thoroughly verified. “Information has been received that the woman used to blackmail people. Based on the findings, further legal action will be taken,” the SP said.

Investigators have also revealed that after murdering her husband Rahul, Ruby had planned to leave the city. However, instead of fleeing immediately, she decided to stay in Chandausi for some time, shifting between different locations so as not to raise suspicion.

Call detail records have shown that Ruby was in constant contact with several people, a fact corroborated by multiple witnesses. Police said Rahul was deeply disturbed by her behaviour, but frequent arguments followed whenever he objected.

Police said Ruby’s closeness with co-accused Gaurav had intensified over the past three months, after which she distanced herself from her other lover. The illicit relationship ultimately became the motive behind Rahul’s murder.

The once lively house of the family in Mohalla Chunni now lies locked and deserted. After Rahul’s death and Ruby’s arrest, the couple’s two children have been sent to live with relatives. The neighbourhood remains tense and grief-stricken.

SP Bishnoi said Rahul’s DNA has been preserved and will be matched with that of his children to strengthen the prosecution’s case and ensure maximum punishment for the accused.

The case

Rahul, originally from village Gawan under Rajpura police station, worked as a mason before marriage. After settling in Chandausi, he started a footwear business and built a house in Mohalla Chunni. Police said Ruby and Gaurav had planned to sell the house and move away after some time, a fact the accused themselves admitted during interrogation.

The murder itself shocked the region with its brutality. Rahul, who had become an obstacle in Ruby’s illicit relationships, was allegedly killed on the night of November 18 after he caught Ruby and Gaurav in an objectionable situation at home. Police said Rahul assaulted both of them and threatened to throw Ruby out after humiliating her in public. During interrogation, Gaurav told police that Ruby then asked him to kill Rahul. Gaurav struck Rahul with an iron rod, while Ruby attacked him with a pestle, killing him on the spot.

To dispose of the body, the accused bought plastic sheets and bags from Ghantaghar Market and rented a grinder from a local mechanic. They cut Rahul’s body into pieces and dumped the remains in the Ganga and a drain. On December 15, Rahul’s torso was found floating in a drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road, with the head and limbs severed. A bag containing polythene and pieces of flesh was found nearby.