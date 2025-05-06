Sambit Patra skips meeting with 21 Manipur MLAs, returns to Delhi

IMPHAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra departed for the national capital on Tuesday after ending his two-day visit to Manipur without meeting the 21 MLAs who had signed a letter seeking the formation of a popular government in the troubled northeastern state. BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

During his two-day visit to the state, Patra met several key figures including former chief minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker Th. Satyabrata, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Patra’s visit to Manipur was aimed at holding crucial meetings with BJP legislators amid the ongoing political uncertainty in Manipur. President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13 on the fourth day after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

On the second day of his visit, Patra held a closed-door meeting with MLA Nemcha Kipgen at her residence in Kangpokpi. Kipgen is among the signatories demanding a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory.

Later, Patra also met representatives of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Kuki Women’s Union. During the meeting, CoTU submitted a memorandum highlighting urgent concerns of the Kuki-Zo communities.

The memorandum reiterated the demand for a ‘separate administration’ and called for protection of tribal areas through the implementation of constitutional safeguards under Article 371C, and the Fifth and Sixth Schedules of the Constitution. It also called for recognition of tribal land rights.

Additional demands included the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act across Manipur, a second round of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs to be held separately with the Kuki-Zomi Council and the Meitei community, and restrictions on free movement at the current juncture. The memorandum stated that if civil society organisations representing the Meitei are mandated, the Kuki groups would be willing to sign a cessation of hostilities and initiate dialogue.

After concluding his engagements in Kangpokpi, Patra returned to Imphal and then departed for New Delhi on Tuesday.