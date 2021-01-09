Samples of crows found dead near Pong Lake in Himachal test positive for bird flu

Dharamshala/Shimla: The Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, has confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus strain in crow carcasses found in the periphery of Pong Lake Wetlands, the epicentre of the bird flu outbreak in Himachal Pradesh.

The deputy director of the animal husbandry department, Kangra, Sanjeev Dhiman, said of the three crow samples sent to the Jalandhar lab. two tested positive for avian flu.

“The samples will now be sent to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal, for further verification,” Dhiman said.

He said that 119 samples of poultry birds will also be tested in the Bhopal lab. The reports are expected by Tuesday.

More than 3,700 birds, most of them migratory, have been found dead due to the H5N1 virus in the Pong Wetland since December 31.

Seventy-six crows were also found dead in the Fatehpur subdivision adjoining Pong Lake.

The wildlife department has set up a control room in Nagrota Surian to disseminate information about bird flu. The assistant conservator, wildlife, Chamba, has been posted at Nagrota Surian to assist the DFO, wildlife, Hamirpur, in containing the outbreak of the flu.

SCARE IN PAONTA SAHIB VILLAGE

Panic gripped Kedarpur village in Paonta Sahib sub division of Sirmaur district after 61 crows were found dead in the area.

A team of officials from the forest department, comprising divisional forest officer (DFO) Kunal Angrish, accompanied by veterinary officials rushed to the spot.

Angrish said that samples of the dead crow have been to RRDL, Jalandhar. The carcasses were were buried and the area was sanitised.

The sudden death of 61 crows at Kedarpur village in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district sparked fears of the flu outbreak.

A forest department team rushed to the spot. The DFO said 61 crows were found dead on a private land having eucalyptus trees. Samples of the dead crows have been sent to the Jalandhar-based lab to ascertain the cause. The carcasses of remaining crows were buried and the area was sanitised.

DEAD CHICKENS DUMPED ALONG HIGHWAY IN SOLAN

Meanwhile, more than 200 dead chickens were found dumped on the Kalka-Shimla national highway in Solan district for the second consecutive day.

The animal husbandry department has sent samples of the chickens to the Jalandhar lab.

The dead birds were buried as per the protocol. The police have increased patrolling on the highway to find out who is dumping the birds.