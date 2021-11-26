Sandhu appointed Punjab Infotech chairman
Sandhu has expressed his thanks to the Punjab government and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi; a practising lawyer, Sandhu has said he would try and do justice to the huge responsibility
Published on Nov 26, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab government on Friday appointed lawyer and author Harpreet Singh Sandhu as the chairman of Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited. Expressing gratitude to the CM Charanjit Singh Channi and industries minister Gurkirat Singh for this big responsibility, Sandhu said he will fulfil this task with utmost dedication and honesty. Sandhu, an advocate from Ludhiana, is a practising lawyer and has remained a former Punjab additional advocate general.