Sangam city blood donor activist honoured by US varsity

Noted blood donor activist of Sangam city Rajiv Mishra (44) has been honoured for his contributions in the field of social service in general and blood donation in particular by the International Open University of Humanity, Health Science and Peace (USA) at a ceremony held recently in Bhopal.

The honour was in recognition of Rajiv Mishra’s outstanding and constant efforts to promote blood donation in India and was presented by V Bajaj, Jyoti Bajaj and Abid Hussain on behalf of the university.

Rajiv, hailing from Balia but presently staying in George Town locality of Prayagraj, in August 2019 had created a world record with his feat of travelling 5,127 km from Prayagraj to Nagarcoil near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu for donating blood. He was awarded a certificate from the World Book of Records (UK), London.

He has donated blood 87 times to create awareness among youth about the importance of blood donation in the modern era with the latest donation in Kohima, Nagaland on July 5, 2022, becoming the first for Uttar Pradesh to do so.

He has extensively travelled to many states and union territories like U.P., Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Rajasthan. To date, he has travelled around 61,460 kilometres for donating blood.