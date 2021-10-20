Sangrur farmers remove uneven slabs acting as road dividers

Sangrur Hundreds of farmers removed uneven slabs acting as road dividers on the Sunam-Patiala road on Tuesday. With the ‘dividers’ designed and placed in a poor and shoddy manner, these had become a major cause of accidents. Farmers assembled from Sunam, Dirba and Sangrur near the Sajuma village and used JCB to remove the divider. Ran Singh Chatha, district secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), said, “The poorly-designed so-called divider was in fact a road safety hazard. Despite requests, the government did not act.” Sunam tehsildar Kuldeep Singh admitted that the divider was a safety issued, but said the farmers peacefully did the job.

