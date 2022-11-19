Sanjay Talwar is Ludhiana urban Congress president

Former MLA from Ludhiana East, Sanjay Talwar, was on Friday appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president from Ludhiana urban, while Major Singh Mullanpur was given charge as DCC president from Ludhiana rural.

Meanwhile, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and Congress leader Kanwar Harpreet have been appointed as senior vice-presidents for DCC from Ludhiana urban and Ludhiana rural, respectively.

Talwar, who is replacing Ashwani Sharma, said that he will work to keep the district Congress united and ensure that the Grand Old Party retains majority in general house of municipal corporation (MC) in the upcoming civic polls. He added that they will also start work on revamping the party’s office in the city, which is in poor shape.

Congress is facing major challenges in the district, especially after the arrest of former cabinet minister and legislator from Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in the alleged food grain transportation tender scam.