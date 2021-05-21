Sarvagya survey claims 31% of respondents satisfied with PMC work

PUNE Sarvagya Media Services, a media company that has been in the employ of politicians across party lines in the state, has carried out a survey of close to 1,500 Pune voters, which shows that 31 per cent of the Puneites surveyed, are satisfied with work of the Pune Municipal Corporation n general, and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarvagya Media has handled content and social media for Congress MLA Kunal Baba Patil of Dhule; for Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of the Shiv Sena and Dheeraj Ghate of the BJP.

The survey was carried out online from March 12 till April 15 with different age groups. Only bonafide voters could enter.

However, 8 per cent of the people surveyed declared the PMC work as completely unsatisfactory.

The rest were undecided on the question.

Among the results of the survey released by Sarvagya Media on Thursday, voters surveyed also strongly supported the Pune Metro and expressed satisfaction with works like the Smart City project; 24-hour water supply for the city; electric buses; five-km travel for Rs5 on PMPML buses; and the bringing of water supply from Bhama Askhed.

The voters complained of a lack of co-ordination between different the PMC departments leading to rampant road digging.

However, local BJP corporators were found wanting in getting in touch with citizens about different schemes of the PMC.

In the past, Sarvagya Media has conducted surveys in Kasba peth in 2019 and in Dhule prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Key questions from the survey

Should a new municipal corporation be carved out of the PMC?

Yes - 59%

No - 31%

Can’t say - 10 %

Should elections be held on ballot instead of EVMs?

Yes - 20%

No - 80%