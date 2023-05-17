Home / Cities / Others / Food court with spl vrat menu opens at KV Dham

Food court with spl vrat menu opens at KV Dham

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 17, 2023 07:59 PM IST

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham management has started a food court where the meals specifically consumed during fasts are available. Thus, the devotees observing fast during Shivratri, Sawan and on other religious festivals could savour ‘vrat ki thali’ here.

The KV Temple Dham in Varanasi. (PTI file)
According to a press statement issued by the management, many devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath observe fast during Shivratri and Sawan month. For their convenience, the food court has been opened on the Dham premises. Special food for fast would be served here for the whole month of Sawan and during Shivratri.

Even on other days, any person observing fast can have meals here. Food will be served according to his order.

A guest house, Mumukshu Bhawan, book shop, and Varanasi Gallery are among the various facilities available at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The new facility will be very helpful for the devotees, says the press statement.

food court
