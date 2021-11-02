SBS Nagar DC, SSP inspect mining, de-silting sites

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur on Monday carried out surprise inspections of mining sites falling in the district under Mission Clean and also took stock of the de-silting sites in Shamaspur, Khojan and Railmajra. Warning those at the mining site against charging above the government rate of ₹9 per cubic feet, they asked department officials to keep constant vigil. The officers also directed mining officials to install boards displaying rates at all mining sites so that no one can dare to charge exorbitantly.

Meanwhile, they also interacted with the tractor-trolley owners who came to the quarries, who informed them that they have started getting sand at the fixed price. The SSP also held a meeting with senior police officers and issued directions to keep a check on the illegal mining.