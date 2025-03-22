SC judges visit Manipur to monitor NALSA’s relief efforts

IMPHAL: A delegation of five Supreme Court judges arrived in Imphal on Saturday for a three-day visit to monitor ongoing initiatives of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) supporting communities affected by the ethnic clashes in Manipur and assured the internally displaced persons (IDPs) that peace would return soon in the northeastern state. During their visit, the Supreme Court judges distributed relief materials to the internally displaced persons.

The delegation included justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh. “We came here on a goodwill mission, and peace and normalcy will return soon,” justice Gavai, the executive chairman of NALSA, told media persons in Moirang, Bishnupur district, after his return from Churachandpur.

He declined to comment extensively, emphasising that, as a judge, he could not offer opinions.

Justices Viswanathan and Kotiswar Singh did not travel to Churachandpur, choosing to remain at Moirang College.

Justice Gavai also virtually inaugurated Free Legal Services Camps, Free Medical Camps, and four Legal Aid Clinics from Churachandpur. During the program, he highlighted the Constitution’s guarantee of access to justice for all citizens in a timely and affordable manner. He reiterated NALSA’s commitment to reaching even the most remote areas of the country.

“A just society is built on principles like access to justice, healthcare, and opportunities that empower individuals. Internally displaced persons, among the most vulnerable, face significant challenges in rebuilding their lives. It is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure they are not left behind,” justice Gavai said.

Acknowledging Manipur’s current difficulties, he added, “With the assistance of the legislative, executive, and judiciary, these challenges will be overcome. Manipur is a part of India, and it is home to all of us. I appeal to all citizens to contribute towards rebuilding and restoring peace in the state.”

Justice Kotiswar Singh, in an interaction, expressed hope that the Supreme Court’s visit would provide a “healing touch” and foster hope for peace. “We should not dwell on past pain, sorrows, and tragedies. Instead, we must look forward to a brighter future where we can live together harmoniously,” he said.

When asked about the timeline for restoring peace, justice Kotiswar said, “It may take time, but we must remain positive and forward-looking. I have many great friends in Churachandpur, and I would love to go and embrace them soon.”

The delegation was accompanied by Justice D. Krishnakumar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice A. Bimol Singh, Executive Chairman of MASLSA, Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu. However, Justices A. Bimol and A. Guneshwar, both of Meitei ethnicity, did not visit Churachandpur and stayed at Moirang.

A Mega Medical Camp was organized across 106 relief camps, covering a total of 290 camps by grouping nearby sites together. Approximately 400 medical doctors and 800 support staff participated, offering assistance to IDPs.

Additionally, four Legal Aid Clinics were inaugurated at LMS Law College, Nongpok Sanjenbam, Thongkhong Laxmi Bazar in Imphal, and Somdal village in Ukhrul. During their visit, the judges also distributed relief materials to IDPs at the Sadbhavna Mandap Relief Camp in Tuibong, Churachandpur, and the Moirang College Relief Camp in Bishnupur District.