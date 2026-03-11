SC revives 2013 UP teacher hiring, but for some careers near sunset

When Manoj Kumar Chauhan of Faizullahpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district smiles these days, awaiting his appointment letter, it is not jubilation but quiet vindication. This moment has taken 13 years to arrive, shaped by a nine-year legal battle that travelled from the Allahabad high court to the Supreme Court. Manoj Kumar Chauhan with his wife Susheela in their village in UP’s Azamgarh district (HT)

In 2013, he applied for one of 29,334 posts of science and mathematics assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s government upper primary schools. He was 43 then. Belonging to the OBC category, he received a five-year age relaxation beyond the upper age limit of 40. Armed with a B.Ed. degree, he believed he was on the threshold of a teaching career.

Instead, he stepped into a long and uncertain wait. Over the years, his life settled into a pattern of resilience: tending ancestral farmland, assisting his brother at a small medical store in the village, and following court proceedings. Like more than a thousand other candidates, he held on to the promise of a job.

Manoj Kumar is now 56. With retirement age set at 62, he will serve barely for five or six years. “My only wish now,” he says quietly, “is to begin teaching and to still be in service when my daughter gets married.” His daughter Arti, 19, is in the second year of her graduation. “Her education has been supported by my in-laws. I want to solemnise her marriage with my own earnings,” he adds.

He is one among more than 1,500 candidates whose appointments are finally materialising. What was envisioned as a decades-long career in public service has, for many, narrowed into a brief closing chapter.

“I always wanted to teach in a government school — to guide children and shape their future,” Kumar says. “But every recruitment process ran into legal trouble,” he adds. The advertisement for the posts was issued on July 11, 2013, during the then Samajwadi Party government. Soon after applications were filed, disputes surfaced over whether selection should be based on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) merit or academic performance, as outlined in a government order that assigned weightage to high school, intermediate, graduation and B.Ed. scores.

The matter then reached the Allahabad high court. Counselling eventually began in 2015 and by the end of 2016, nearly 22,000 candidates had received appointment letters. Then came the assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct, halting further appointments.

In March 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power in the state, a government order put ongoing recruitments under review, freezing the remaining posts. Assurances followed. Deadlines were extended. Circulars were issued directing officials to complete the process. On the ground, however, progress remained elusive.

The candidates returned to court. The state sought time. Delays mounted, prompting contempt petitions. By 2019, the matter had reached the Supreme Court, only to face further disruption during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relief finally came on January 29, 2025, when the Apex court directed that candidates who met the prescribed cut-off be appointed after counselling. Between January 22 and 27, 2026, counselling for around 1,500 candidates was conducted at State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) in Prayagraj.

Originally launched in 2013 for assistant teacher posts in junior basic schools (science/maths), the recruitment had remained stalled since 2017 amid litigation. On January 29, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the state to appoint petitioners who had moved the court before December 31, 2019 and cleared the cut-off marks.

Following the verdict, the basic education department revived the exercise. A fresh list of over 1,700 vacant posts was issued late in 2025. Counselling concluded in January 2026 and document verification is underway under a government order dated July 19, 2025.

“With counselling of the remaining candidates now over, we scrutinised documents. Now district allocation of 1113 candidates has been issued and appointment letters will follow by March 19,” said Surendra Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

For Manoj Kumar and many like him, justice has arrived — measured, hard-won, and undeniably late. The appointment letters they await promise stability and dignity. Yet they also mark the shrinking of a dream once imagined in decades. After 13 years, the classroom door is finally opening — even if only for a few years.

1,113 candidates get dist allotment; appointment letters by March 19

After years of waiting, 1,113 candidates who applied for the recruitment of 29,334 assistant teachers in Science and Mathematics for government-run upper primary schools have finally been allotted districts.

In compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, Surendra Kumar Tiwari, secretary of the basic education council, allocated districts to the selected candidates on Monday. The allotment was carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order dated January 29, 2025, in the case of Neeraj Kumar Pandey and Others.

Tiwari has directed all district basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) to complete the appointment and posting process of the selected candidates by March 19.

A total of 1,501 candidates applied online for the restarted recruitment process. Of them, 1,354 candidates appeared for document verification between January 23 and January 25. Following the scrutiny of documents and verification of eligibility, 1,113 candidates were finally selected and allotted districts based on the prescribed cut-off marks.

The Secretary clarified that all necessary formalities must be completed according to the provisions of the Government Order issued on July 11, 2013. He also instructed officials to immediately inform the Council office if any discrepancies or errors are found so that further directions can be issued.

According to Tiwari, 232 candidates who participated in the counselling but whose documents contained errors or lacked sufficient proof will be given another opportunity for counselling on March 28.