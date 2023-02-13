SC declines plea for interim stay on nod for proposed Mhadei waters diversion

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Goa’s plea for an interim stay on the clearances the Central Water Commission has granted to Karnataka for its proposal to divert waters of the River Mhadei. It said its earlier order that no work on the diversion will be carried out until all permissions are in place was still in force.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter in July.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the order saying it will help “safeguard Goa’s interests and protect our Mhadei.” He added the court has reiterated the directions on obtaining all permissions.

Goa’s advocate general Devidas Pangam said the state was given the liberty to approach the Supreme Court in case Karnataka takes up any construction to divert the waters.

Goa filed the interim plea seeking a stay on the Commission’s approval to divert the waters and on any construction that Karnataka may intend to carry out.

It sought the stay citing Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which disallows the diversion of waters from a sanctuary unless specifically for the benefit of the wildlife.

“Nobody can divert any water from any wildlife sanctuary and there is a complete embargo. The only reason there can be a diversion of water, with the permission of the chief wildlife warden, is that the wildlife sanctuary will benefit...It cannot be diverted for any other purpose except for the use of that wildlife sanctuary,” said Pangam.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in North Goa.

Karnataka wanted to divert 36.5 TMC of water to the Malaprabha river. Goa opposed any kind of diversion.