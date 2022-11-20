Home / Cities / Others / School for Deaf Children in Ludhiana: Mime takes the centre stage during golden jubilee celebrations

School for Deaf Children in Ludhiana: Mime takes the centre stage during golden jubilee celebrations

Published on Nov 20, 2022

Students of School for Deaf Children in Ludhiana also participated in several cultural performances, presented bollywood songs and folk dances, including bhangra and Rajasthani dance, during the during golden jubilee celebrations

Students also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh during golden jubilee celebrations of School for Deaf Children in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Students also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh during golden jubilee celebrations of School for Deaf Children in Ludhiana.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Mime presentations by students remained successful in captivating the audience during the golden jubilee and foundation day celebrations at the School for Deaf Children on Saturday here. The school is being run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.

Students also participated in several cultural performances, presented bollywood songs and folk dances, including bhangra and Rajasthani dance. Students also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Chairperson of the ST Group Prem Gupta, a leading philanthropist, was the chief guest on the occasion. President of the society Inderjit Chopra presided over the event. The annual report listing various achievements of students was presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta congratulated the school management on the 50th anniversary of the school. He said, “It is because of the dedication of the staff that students have brought laurels in academics and are also participating in extracurricular activities.” He said that people should come forward to support the initiative.

Principal Doli Trigatia said physical disability should not be an obstacle in the way of education. She said the school is aimed at imparting quality education to students.

