Schoolboy murder: Protest against police ‘negligence’ in Kanpur, cops yet to identify accused

KANPUR: Three days after an 18-year-old schoolboy was found dead in Kanpur’s Chandari area, police are yet to identify any accused in the case. Miffed with “police negligence”, hundreds of people took out a protest candle march from the city’s Shyam Nagar area to the private school, where victim Ronil Sarkar was a student. The participants of the march demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against “negligent” police officers.

When asked about the ongoing probe into the case, a cop privy to the investigation told HT, “While the accused was not carrying his phone at the time of the incident, we have been told that he used his phone heavily after school hours. Therefore, a new team of investigators with technical know-how will analyse his call records and social media footprints. We have also secured the CCTV footage of the 2-km radius of the spot where the body was found.”

To recall, Ronil went missing after school on Monday. A day later, his body was found in Chandari. Prima facie evidence revealed that his school tie was used to strangulate him. Later, the postmorterm revealed 10 injury marks on his body. As all his belongings were found intact, police have ruled out robbery as the motive behind the murder. “Investigation is underway. We are certain that the picture will get clear soon,” added the cop.

Meanwhile, Ronil’s father Sanjay Sarkar has said that his son could have been saved had the police acted swiftly. “I arranged for the CCTV footage when my son went missing on Monday. However, the police told me to come to the station on Tuesday. Had the police showed more promptness, my son would have been alive,” said Sarkar.