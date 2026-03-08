Scooter rider killed after speeding container truck drags him 20 mts in Kaushambi

A 21-year-old scooter rider was killed Saturday morning after a speeding container truck lost control on a highway overbridge near Athsaray village in Kaushambi district. The victim was dragged nearly 20 metres by the truck within the jurisdiction of the Saini police station. The container driver also sustained injuries and was admitted to the Sirathu community health centre for treatment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He has been identified as Arjun Singh (21), son of Suresh Singh, resident of Civil Line Chowraha, Fatehpur.

According to police, the container truck was travelling from Prayagraj to Kanpur when the accident took place around 8 am on the Athsaray overbridge. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle—possibly after dozing off—causing the truck to mount the divider and veer into the opposite lane of the national highway.

Witnesses said the container truck swerved across the divider two to three times, moving from one side of the road to the other. During the chaos, a scooter rider travelling on the highway got trapped under the vehicle and was dragged for nearly 20 metres. The incident caused panic among bystanders, who rushed to the spot.

After the container finally came to a halt, locals pulled the rider out along with the scooter. However, he had already succumbed to his injuries, police said. The container driver also sustained injuries and was admitted to the Sirathu community health centre for treatment.

The kin have been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, said station house officer of Saini police station, Dharmendra Singh.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway, causing jam-like conditions for nearly half- an-hour before normal movement was restored.