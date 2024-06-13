Scorching heat wave grips Varanasi, disrupting normal life

With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in Varanasi, the city and adjoining districts have been reeling under scorching heat for the last three days. The heat wave has disrupted normal life in the region. Kids and youngsters splashing in the Ganga to beat the summer heat (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

On Wednesday, Varanasi was the third hottest city in Uttar Pradesh, with a maximum temperature recorded at 46.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal, and a minimum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department.

There was no relief on Thursday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 45 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, and the minimum temperature at 29.4 degrees Celsius, around one degree above normal.

According to the Meteorological department, Varanasi was the third hottest city in the state on Wednesday. Kanpur was the hottest at 47.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Prayagraj at 47.0 degrees.

The ghats and streets of Varanasi remained deserted until late afternoon to avoid the boiling temperatures. In the evening, a breeze brought some relief to the people.

Many residents are now waiting for rain relief. The water level of the Ganga is also receding and has already dropped below many ghats.

BHU meteorologist Prof Manoj Srivastava said that the weather will remain the same until June 16. Cloudy weather with strong winds and drizzling is likely from June 17.

Dozens of bats die

VARANASI Over four dozen bats died in the Windhamganj area of Sonbhadra due to the scorching heat over the last two days. The Met department recorded maximum temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in the district.

According to officials, the high temperatures likely caused the deaths of the bats. Veterinary officer Dr Tarun Kumar said samples of the dead bats have been collected for examination to determine the exact cause of death. Prima facie, heat appears to be the cause of death.

Dr Kumar explained that temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are not good for the health of bats and pose a threat to their lives. The excess heat has also reduced water levels in nearby rivers, and the remaining water is not clean, which is necessary for the bats’ survival.