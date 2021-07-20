Home / Cities / Others / SDMC draft policy sets 75,000/day rate for shooting films
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a draft policy for shooting films in its area.

According to officials, filmmakers will have to take prior permission and pay the prescribed fee of 75,000 per day, for shooting at areas including parks, roads, malls, monuments or recreational places, coming under the SDMC area. “A security amount of 25,000 will have to be deposited irrespective of the number of days of the shoot,” said a senior corporation official.

The policy, officials said, is aimed at generating revenue. “Being a local authority, SDMC can exercise its powers with respect to framing policies and terms and conditions, and can collect charges for granting permission as a licensing authority under section 430 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act,” the official said.

The SDMC House meeting also decided to apply the same rates to all buildings under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The terms and conditions further include an undertaking by the applicant that they will not damage, misuse or create any kind of nuisance. Besides,they will have to ensure cleanliness of its premises as well as smooth flow of traffic.

