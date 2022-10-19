Second accused in Lko gangrape case shot in leg during gunfight, held

LUCKNOW: Following an altercation early on Wednesday morning, city police arrested 29-year-old Imran (alias Mustafa), co-accused in the recent teen gangrape case in Lucknow. Imran sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the gunfight. Later, he was rushed to the Lohia Hospital for treatment, said police.

Divulging further details, Prachi Singh, Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, said, “Based on a tip-off, the accused was intercepted near Kathauta lake on Wednesday morning. However, instead of surrendering, the accused opened fire at the police team in an attempt to flee the spot. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg and fell from his motorbike. We have recovered the country-made pistol and the motorcycle from his possession.”

Imran, along with auto-rickshaw driver Aakash Tiwari, is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on October 15. While Aakash was arrested on Monday, Imran had been on the run since the incident. “Police will soon file a chargesheet against the two accused. We will try to ensure that the fast-track court takes up the case so that the accused are convicted at the earliest,” added DCP Singh.

For the unversed, a teenager was allegedly gang-raped by the two accused on Saturday evening. The girl had gotten into the auto to reach Hussainganj from Vibhuti Khand around 7 pm. However, she was taken to a secluded place behind the Ekana International Stadium and gang-raped. Later, they dumped her at the Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.