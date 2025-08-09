Second phase of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ begins in Greater Noida

Second phase of the state-wise “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2025” to commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day will begin on Saturday. The campaign has been launched in three phases from August 2 to 15, officials said. Schools were decorated with art inspired by the Indian Tricolour under the first phase.

District magistrate Medha Roopam has instructed all departments to complete preparations in a time-bound and coordinated manner, emphasising the importance of achieving departmental targets and ensuring flag availability across all sectors.

“The campaign must be implemented as a people’s movement. Every citizen should be made aware and involved through collective departmental efforts,” the DM said.

Under the first phase, which concluded on August 8, schools were decorated with art inspired by the Indian Tricolour, while exhibitions provided by the Ministry of Culture were showcased at educational institutions, government buildings, and public spaces.

The second phase, (August 9–12) will culminate in a grand “Tiranga Mahotsav” featuring a Tricolour fair and a musical concert. The fair will highlight locally made products by self-help groups under the rural development department and enterprises supported by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department. Products with Tricolour themes, ranging from food items to clothing and cosmetic goods, will be the focus of the festival, modelled after the popular Saras Fairs. In addition, a dedicated Tricolour exhibition will be held at the fair venue, officials informed.

A massive Tricolour rally involving personnel from the home department, police, paramilitary forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), civil defence, home guards, and the sports department will be organised, either as a bike or cycle rally, along with large-scale public Tricolour processions carrying a long flag.

In the concluding phase (August 13–15) leading up to Independence Day, flag hoisting ceremonies and Tricolour illumination will be held at all government offices, educational institutions, hotels, dams, and bridges. District panchayati raj officer Virendra Singh said, “We have been instructed to distribute flags and execute outreach plans department-wise. Our goal is to reach every citizen, workplace, and institution before Independence Day by mobilizing participation and ensuring complete availability of Tricolours.”