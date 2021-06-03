See if more than four can be registered on Cowin: Delhi HC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that a limited number of people in the family might have smart phones and hence many people will not be able to operate the application.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:07 AM IST
A health worker registering a person on the CoWin app for Covid-19 vaccination, at sector 22 (UPHC) urban primary health centre, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Centre to look into the registration of more than four persons at a time on the CoWIN application for the Covid-19 vaccines.

“What is suggested is that there are ways to make it user friendly.. even four, you may have reason but look at the ground situation... somebody may not have a smart phone in a family of 4. It may be family of 10. What happens to other 6,” the bench said.

It said that most people are relying on the CoWIN app, observing that walk-in vaccinations are not happening everywhere. The court also questioned as to what policy was there for the disabled people between the age group of 18-44 also.

“How will they be disabled. You look into it. We don’t want stereotype answers,” the court told the Centre’s counsel.

