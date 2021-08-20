Senior officer at oil company in Assam arrested for allegedly raping woman colleague

Police in Assam’s Golaghat district have arrested a senior official of a public sector oil company for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague at his official residence, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place last month when the accused officer, who holds the position of deputy general manager with the oil company, allegedly raped the woman after intoxicating her drink.

“The incident took place last month, but the woman filed a report in Numaligarh police station on Thursday. Based on that, the accused was arrested from Guwahati on Thursday night itself,” Golaghat superintendent of police, Sumeet Sharma said.

The police have registered a case of rape against the accused and are conducting further investigations.

Following his arrest, the accused was found Covid-19 positive during a routine medical test. He has been shifted to a hospital in Golaghat for treatment.