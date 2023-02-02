Senior ULFA-I leader surrenders in Assam: Police

A senior member of banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered on Thursday at Guwahati, police said.

Bubul Chandra Baruah, 48, a self-styled major of ULFA-I, entered India from the outfit’s camp in Myanmar, and surrendered in front of additional DGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath, said an Assam police release.

Born in Miripathar Bhajo village of Charaideo district, Baruah had joined ULFA-I in June, 1997 when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Sonari College. He soon went to Myanmar, where the outfit has its camps, and got arms and medical training there.

“From 1998, he was involved in imparting arms and medical training to the outfit’s cadres and since 2011 he has been working as chief of arms and medical camp at ULFA-I camp at Taga in Myanmar,” said the police release.

According to the release, Baruah provided arms training to around 700 cadres and medical training to 150 cadres of the outfit between 2011 and 2019.

