Senior ULFA-I leader surrenders in Assam: Police

Published on Feb 02, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The 48-year-old a self-styled major of ULFA-I, Bubul Chandra Baruah, entered India from the outfit’s camp in Myanmar

ULFA-I cadre Bubul Chandra Baruah surrenders before Assam Police ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath (left) in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: Assam Police)
ByUtpal Parashar

A senior member of banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered on Thursday at Guwahati, police said.

Bubul Chandra Baruah, 48, a self-styled major of ULFA-I, entered India from the outfit’s camp in Myanmar, and surrendered in front of additional DGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath, said an Assam police release.

Born in Miripathar Bhajo village of Charaideo district, Baruah had joined ULFA-I in June, 1997 when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Sonari College. He soon went to Myanmar, where the outfit has its camps, and got arms and medical training there.

“From 1998, he was involved in imparting arms and medical training to the outfit’s cadres and since 2011 he has been working as chief of arms and medical camp at ULFA-I camp at Taga in Myanmar,” said the police release.

According to the release, Baruah provided arms training to around 700 cadres and medical training to 150 cadres of the outfit between 2011 and 2019.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

