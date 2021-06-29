Seven deaths, 12 fresh Covid cases in Lko

LUCKNOW The state capital recorded 12 fresh Covid cases and seven more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 2,644 on Tuesday. As many as seven patients recovered from the infection while Lucknow’s active case count stood at 259.

So far, 2,35,384 people have defeated Covid in the state capital, as per

NO COVID VAX TODAY

There will be no Covid vaccination on Wednesday, a day before the launch of the mega vaccination drive on July 1.

“Covid vaccinations will remain cancelled due to preparations for the mega vaccination drive. As many as 859 revenue villages and wards of the district have been divided into 186 clusters where a population of around 54 lakh would be benefited by the mega drive,” said Dr MK Singh, ACMO and in-charge of vaccinations in Lucknow.

Regular immunisation of kids

Regular immunisation of newborns and kids will start from Wednesday in all the women and child hospitals of the city and rural areas. Vaccines for children have been sent to all the PHCs and CHCs. Inoculation of kids was stopped two months back after the onset of the second wave of Covid, but now vaccination will start from Wednesday, said Dr Singh.

Black Fungus: 2 patients die

“Three patients of black fungus have been admitted to the KGMU in the last 24 hours while surgeries of three patients were performed. Two patients died during this period while five patients who recovered from black fungus were discharged from the hospital, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU.

So far, 484 patients of black fungus have been admitted to the KGMU, he said.