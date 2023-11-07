Seven, including two cops, injured in fresh firing in Manipur

At least seven persons, including two police personnel and one woman, were injured in a firing by armed miscreants at Kangchup area, located along the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts in violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday. The firing occurred at Kangchup area, located along the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts in violence-hit Manipur. (Representative Image)

According to people familiar with the matter, most of the injured persons have been evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital and Raj Medicity, both in Imphal, for treatment.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the two missing teenage boys in Manipur is still unknown even though the security forces have reportedly detained three individuals in connection with the incident.

The two teenagers N Anthony alias Temba (19) and M Avinash alias Khaba (16) of Lamshang Akham Awang Leikai in Imphal West district went missing after they left their homes on a motorcycle at around 9am on Sunday to attend a meeting at Awang Sekmai also under Imphal West district. Avinash is said to be a Class 10 student of Don Bosco Langjing.

The family lodged a missing complaint at Lamshang police station as they received no response to their calls.

Police found mobile phones of the missing boys in a black plastic bag near a petrol pump in Senapati district headquarters on Monday morning, people familiar with the matter said. But the boys and their motorcycle could not be traced till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, joint security forces launched a search operation in Khengjang and K Lhangnom villages of Kangpokpi district in connection with the missing report of two boys, according to a press note issued by the Manipur police control room late Monday night.

“In the said operation, 03 (three) individuals have been detained for further interrogation and verification in connection with the incident. Search operation continues,” the press note added.

As there was no specific report of the two missing boys, the women folks of Awang Sekmai locality in Imphal West district and students of Don Bosco School Langjing separately staged sit in demonstration in their respective areas on Tuesday and urged the state authorities to find the whereabouts of the missing boys.

M Hemanta, father of Avinash, appealed to the authorities concerned to find his missing son while Anthony’s sister Sangeeta sought help from everyone in tracing her younger brother.

In the meantime, the newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) of residents against the missing of Avinash and Anthony in a meeting with public resolved to launch various forms of agitation in collaboration with the civil society organisation and political parties if the state government failed to provide whereabouts of the missing boys by Wednesday, a statement of the JAC said on Tuesday.

