Several Lucknow schools gear up for online classes for juniors, offline for seniors

The new academic session in schools will start in the shadow of the coronavirus disease for the second consecutive year.

While many of the unaided schools will conduct physical classes, others like St Francis College (Hazratganj) and Christ Church College in the state capital will start the session with online classes for junior and offline classes for the senior sections.

St Francis College (Hazratganj) will start the new session on April 6. Principal Fr Alwyn Moras said, “We will start online classes for nursery to class 8 while the senior students from class 9 onwards will be called for offline classes. We will put in place all Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of students.”

La Martiniere College will start the new session from April 7 and its hostels will reopen from April 12.

Principal Carlyle McFarland said, “We will carry on with both online and offline classes.”

La Martiniere Girls’ College will continue only with online classes till the summer vacation, said principal Aashrita Dass.

Christ Church College will start the new session from April 6 with only online classes for students up to class 8. Students from class 9 onward will be called for offline classes, said principal Rakesh Chattree.

On all the City Montessori School (CMS) campuses, there will be no examinations, offline or online, for students up to class 8. Promotion will be granted on the basis of a child’s previous test performance, said spokesman Rishi Khanna.

Khanna said, “Offline exams for classes 9 to 12 will continue as scheduled from April 1. New session for classes Montessori, nursery, KG, class 1 and 2 will begin from April 5 as per government order. For classes 3 to 9, the new session will begin from April 12 and for classes 10 and 12, the new session will begin from April 26.”

In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, all government and private schools from class 1 to 8 across the state will remain closed till Sunday. These schools will now reopen on April 5 (Monday).

Schools from class 9 onwards may reopen adhering to Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. Last week the state government ordered closure of schools and all other educational institutions, like universities and colleges, till March 31.