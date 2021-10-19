SGPC to set up Sikh Mission in Ujjain gurdwara

Amritsar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will set up a Sikh Mission at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Ghat, Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh to propagate the Sikh faith, said president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday.

Two days ago, the Sikh community members of Ujjain met SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur at Indore during a religious congregation organised in the memory of late Gurdeep Singh Bhatia, former president of Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chhattisgarh (CG) Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha. The SGPC chief added that the Mission would be set up through the Dharam Prachar Committee of the SGPC. Preachers, a raagi (one who sings Gurbani in raaga) and dhadi (balladeers) jathas would be deputed for the task. The sangat of Ujjain has also invited the SGPC chief for attending the Gurmat Samagam to be held on November 21 on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.