Shah to address Varanasi BJP workers, open poll office on April 24

Union home minister Amit Shah will address BJP workers of Varanasi parliamentary constituency at Moti Jheel Ground, during his visit to the city on April 24. Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate the Central Election Office of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Tulsi Udyan, Mahmoorganj area, a senior BJP leader said.

Shah will stay overnight in the city and leave the next morning.

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies: Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt, Rohania and Sewapuri. BJP workers from all these constituencies will attend the meeting to be addressed by Shah, added the leader.

According to the proposed programme, Shah will arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport at around 5 pm on April 24.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel, Varanasi Lok Sabha in-charge Satish Dwivedi, Lok Sabha region convenor Surendra Narayan Singh Odhe, mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC and District-Metropolitan in-charge Arun Pathak, BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai, MLC Dharmendra Rai, former MLA Jagdish Patel, BJP state unit secretary Archana Mishra, Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi, co-media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar visited the venue of the meeting on Monday to inspect it.