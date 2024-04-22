 Shah to address Varanasi BJP workers, open poll office on April 24 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah to address Varanasi BJP workers, open poll office on April 24

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 22, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies: Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt, Rohania and Sewapuri.

Union home minister Amit Shah will address BJP workers of Varanasi parliamentary constituency at Moti Jheel Ground, during his visit to the city on April 24. Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate the Central Election Office of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Tulsi Udyan, Mahmoorganj area, a senior BJP leader said.

HT Image
HT Image

Shah will stay overnight in the city and leave the next morning.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies: Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt, Rohania and Sewapuri. BJP workers from all these constituencies will attend the meeting to be addressed by Shah, added the leader.

According to the proposed programme, Shah will arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport at around 5 pm on April 24.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel, Varanasi Lok Sabha in-charge Satish Dwivedi, Lok Sabha region convenor Surendra Narayan Singh Odhe, mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC and District-Metropolitan in-charge Arun Pathak, BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai, MLC Dharmendra Rai, former MLA Jagdish Patel, BJP state unit secretary Archana Mishra, Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi, co-media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar visited the venue of the meeting on Monday to inspect it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On