Shahi at SHUATS: UP min opens tissue culture lab, reviews govt projects

Uttar Pradesh’s Cabinet minister of agriculture, agricultural education and research, Surya Pratap Shahi, inaugurated a tissue culture lab at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science (SHUATS), Prayagraj on Saturday. UP cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi at SHUATS on Saturday (HT Photo)

While reviewing government projects being implemented by the SHUATS, the minister also visited the seed testing laboratory, farm machinery lab, molecular cellular engineering and other laboratories of the university accompanied by Pro vice-chancellor (Academic) Prof Jonathan A Lal.

Shahi first inaugurated the tissue culture lab established in SHUATS under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and then planted saplings at the request of NSS volunteers. In the programme organised in the university auditorium, Prof Jonathan A Lal honoured the cabinet minister by presenting him with a memento.

Addressing officials, teachers and students, Shahi said that under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has made unprecedented efforts for the welfare of farmers, due to which the income of farmers has increased.

A Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is being established in each district and two KVKs in big districts while oilseed production is also being increased. He said that pulses production has increased from 24 lakh metric tonnes to 32.5 lakh metric tonnes in the state.

While citing competition with China in farming, he set a target to increase wheat productivity from 39 quintals per hectare to 45 quintals per hectare.

Universities and KVKs have a major role in increasing the income of farmers and increasing productivity, he maintained.

He also discussed participation of SHUATS in developing mixed cropping and making the country self-reliant in oilseed production. He said that eight projects have been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government for SHUATS for which ₹10 crore have also been released. He said that emphasis should be laid on preparing farmers through simple technology and transfer of technologies.

Farming should be done at cluster level and saplings should be prepared at low cost in tissue culture labs and delivered to farmers, so that farmers can benefit, he said.

He advised agricultural scientists and officers to work on the basis of PM’s ‘Lab-to-Land’ vision’ and emphasised on preparing high temperature-resistant nuclear seed for farmers.

Pro vice chancellor (administration) Prof Bishwarup Mehra gave a brief sketch of the achievements of the university. On behalf of the University, additional registrar Prof C John Wesley assured the minister that SHUATS will provide technical support for the welfare of farmers as per the expectations of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The program was conducted by director, research, SD McCarty.