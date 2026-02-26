Shah’s message from Bihar: Will win West Bengal polls, drive out infiltrators

On the second day of his three-day visit to Bihar, Union home minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win polls in the neighbouring West Bengal and drive out infiltrators after winning the elections. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Border Out Posts ‘Leti’ and ‘Indarwa’ and e-unveiling and e-foundation laying of various works of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Araria, Bihar, on Thursday. (@AmitShah/X)

The elections to the 294-member assembly in West Bengal are likely to be held in March-April.

Shah was in Araria district in Seemachal region of Bihar that borders West Bengal. He launched projects worth ₹ 175 crore of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and dedicated to the nation a couple of new border outposts.

“Elections are round the corner in West Bengal and I am confident that the BJP is going to win and after the formation of the government our government shall drive out every infiltrator from West Bengal,” he spoke while addressing SSB personnel after inaugurating a new SSB outpost Leti falling on Indo-Nepal border under Sikti block and launched several projects.

Shah said, “Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the worst affected by demographic change.”

Reminding the people of his party’s promises made during Bihar assembly elections, he said, “I am here to remind you my promises made to you during electioneering and our government led by Narendra Modi is committed to drive out every infiltrator from this country. This is going to be launched from Seemanchal within a few days.”

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has decided to set up a high-powered committee to study and undo demographic change by identifying the most vulnerable areas, the home minister said.

The home minister urged the top officials of the SSB and other security agencies to work in coordination in the mission to drive out infiltrators. “It is essential that our jawans along the borders maintain good relations with the residents living in the border areas as their feedback would help them to curb infiltration besides checking smuggling and narcotics trade.”

Speaking about the welfare of the jawans, Shah said, “Schemes like CAPF Awas yojna and CAPF Ayushman health insurance, besides scholarships for dependent family members are in place. Ex-gratia for those who suffer disabilities in course of discharge of duties has also been hiked.”

Noting the importance of SSB in checking infiltration, Shah said, “Guarding the borders is easy where there is proper fencing but the same is not true with porous borders.”

“Today I have come to Bihar’s Seemanchal to remind you of my promises made to you during Assembly elections. Freeing country from infiltrators does not mean only deleting their names from electoral rolls,” Shah said. He added, “Our government is committed to drive out every illegal intruder from the country and this will start from Seemanchal.”

He exhorted the support of the people of Seemanchal to come forward to support the mission to make the country in general and Seemanchal in particular “Infiltration free”.

Terming infiltration a grave threat, the home minister said, “Infiltration on a large scale results in encroachments in bordering areas and our government is committed to demolishing these structures which have posed threat to demographic change, badly affecting geography and culture of a region.”

Shah said, “Illegal construction within 10 km from the border will be identified and will later be demolished.”

Adding further he said, “Our promises are not mere election promises and our government is determined to translate our promises into reality.”

“Often it is people who remind the leaders of their promises made to them during elections but I am here to remind you of my promises,” he said, assuring “The government led by Narendra Modi is all committed to free the country from infiltrators.”

Shah, who spoke in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, began his speech by paying tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar on his death anniversary.

“Veer Savarkar was not just a fearless patriot, but also a brilliant writer, who was at ease both in poetry as well as prose. It was his work that made people view the Revolt of 1857 not merely as a mutiny but the country’s first war of Independence. He attacked social evils like untouchability and worked towards fostering nationalism till his death. I offer him my tributes on behalf of the nation,” he added.

Union home minister accompanied by Union minister of state for Home affairs, Nityanand Rai besides senior officials from the Union ministry including Union home secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka held a high level meeting with all the district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of all seven districts- Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul at Araria district Collectorate and discussed the programmes under vibrant villages along the borders.

The home minister will conclude his three-day visit on Friday after holding a meeting with top level officials in Purnea.

Bordering Nepal, Bangladesh

Bihar shares 729 kms open border with Nepal and it touches seven districts - West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj.

Kishanganj is also close to Bangladesh border, though not directly connected. A narrow strip through West Bengal separates it from Bangladesh barely 30 kms away.

The government has also planned to strengthen Army base in Kishanganj of which land acquisition is also on, as part of a strategic move to secure the vulnerable 22-km “Siliguri Corridor” or “Chicken’s Neck”. This initiative strengthens defence against potential Chinese threats from the north and regional instability, enhancing troop deployment, intelligence, and surveillance capabilities, said officials familiar with the matter.

To counter the evolving regional challenges, the government is working on enhancing road connectivity and logistics in the Seemanchal region, including Kishanganj, as Siliguri Corridor is critical not only for military logistics but also for trade, connectivity and disaster response.

Even in the wake escalating tension on the Indo-Pak borders post ‘Operation Sindoor’, focus had shifted to the security on the long Indo-Nepal border, which was put on high alert to keep tabs on movement and suspected individuals. Shashatra Seema Bal (SSB) man’s the border.

In 2013, one of the terror masterminds Yasin Bhatkal of the Indian Mujahideen and his aide Asadullah alias Daniel alias ‘Haddi’ was apprehended from Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul, around 350 kms from Patna, Later, a terror hideout was also discovered from close to the border.