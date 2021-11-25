Home / Cities / Others / Shatabdi express stopped for checking at Gurugram station after bomb hoax
Shatabdi express stopped for checking at Gurugram station after bomb hoax

A Delhi-bound Shatabdi express was stopped at Gurugram railway station on Tuesday night after the railway police received a call regarding a bomb threat on the train
(Representational image)
(Representational image)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Delhi-bound Shatabdi express was stopped at Gurugram railway station on Tuesday night after the railway police received a call regarding a bomb threat on the train. Railway police officials said that they received the information around 9.45pm, and got the train coming from Ajmer to stop at platform number two for checking. However, the call turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Sub-inspector Ramphal, in-charge, government railway police station, Gurugram, said that the bomb disposal squad was pressed into service and the compartment mentioned in the call was checked thoroughly. Later, all the passengers were asked to get down and the entire train was checked for any suspicious package or article but nothing was found, he said.

“The caller has been traced, and a case was registered under sections 124A and 505 of IPC,” Ramphal said. adding that the train was allowed to leave after two hours.

However, police did not reveal the identity of the caller, saying that further investigation is on.

The officials said that the call had been made from Delhi to Rewari police control room, which informed the railway police in Gururgam.

Sign out