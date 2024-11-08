Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran paves way for salvation: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised at the residence of former Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh in Karmahi village near Belkharnath Dham in Pratapgarh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath attending the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at home of ex-minister Mahendra Singh in Pratapgarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The CM took the blessings of Kathavyas Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharyaji Maharaj. He also felicitated him by presenting him a shawl and garland.

Describing the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran as Moksha Granth showing the path to salvation, CM Yogi said that this story paves the way for liberation from the cycle of life and death.

During the event, Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharyaji Maharaj praised the works of the chief minister and said that the state is gaining global fame due to the development of pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts to promote the city of Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister described the opportunity to listen to the Srimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha as sacred and fortunate. Congratulating Swami Raghavacharyaji, he said that his knowledge presents solutions to the contemporary problems of society through the revered story. He also stressed the importance of achieving excellence in the field of work for every person.

The former minister Mahendra Singh also presented an angavastra and a memento to the CM.